PM in Saudi Arabia; to return after Eid via London

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, along with his family members, reached Saudi Arabia.

Upon his arrival, the premier was received by Deputy Governor of the Makkah region.

Sources said the premier and his family travelled on a commercial airliner in what has been dubbed a ‘private’ visit.

The premier is expected to perform Umrah in Makkah, and then proceed to Medina to visit Masjid-e-Nabvi. The Sharif family usually spends the last 10 days of Ramazan in the Holy Cities.

A meeting of the prime minister with Saudi King Salman bin Abdul al-Aziz cannot be ruled out, sources said further.

The on June 25, the prime minister is expected to go to London for a medical checkup. On May 31 last year, the premier underwent a heart surgery in London. In that visit, Sharif spent almost 50 days out of the country while the Panama crisis was brewing at home.

His present trip is also being taken under somewhat similar circumstances as the Supreme Court-appointed Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is probing the Sharif family’s international money trail.

On Thursday, the prime minister appeared before the JIT for three hours after being summoned to answer questions and record his statement.

He is expected to return to the country on June 30 while the investigators are expected to submit their probe report to the Supreme Court on July 7.

Meanwhile, President Mamnoon Hussain, who is already in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and spend the last days of Ramazan in the Holy Cities, met King Salman and discussed matters of mutual interest.