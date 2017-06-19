Pakistan thrash India in England

LONDON: Young Pakistan team stunned the world and created history thrashing in-form star-studded Indian side by 180 runs in the Champions Trophy Final at The Oval.

After scoring mammoth 338 runs, Pakistan shot India down at 158 runs to secure one of the greatest victories in the history of the country’s cricket.

Mohammad Amir tore apart the famed Indian top three, shaking India to the core as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan headed back to the pavilion. Wickets of Yuvraj Singh and Kedar Jadhav were picked up by Shadab Khan while MS Dhoni was dismissed by Hasan Ali, breaking the back of Indian batting.

An 80-run stand between Hardik Pandya was broken via a run out as mix-up between the two batsmen in the middle diminished the last hope for India.

An over later, Ravindra Jadeja was picked up at slips by Junaid Khan. India were 154-7 at this stage.

It was a mere formality from this point onwards as Pakistan bowled India out for 158, securing one of the greatest wins in the history of the country.

Sharma was trapped LBW for a duck while Kohli was caught by Shadab Khan for 5. Amir then had Dhawan caught behind for 21.

A magnificent maiden ton by young batting sensation Fakhar Zaman powered Pakistan to 338, this tournament’s highest score.

Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez kept the runs coming as they lifted Pakistan to this tournament’s highest total. Hafeez reached his fifty while Imad sneaked in some quick runs.

Veteran batsman Shoaib Malik departed after a lacklustre 12 off 16 balls, and Babar Azam followed shortly afterwards as Pakistan tried to keep the momentum going after Fakhar Zaman’s quickfire 114 in the Champions Trophy finale at The Oval on Sunday.

Babar Azam picked up from where young batting sensation Fakhar Zaman left after scoring his maiden ODI ton. Babar was however deprived of his fifty after he was dismissed at 46 off Jadhav’s delivery and Yuvraj’s catch.

Fakhar hit 12 fours and three sixes in his magnificent knock, before getting caught off Hardik Pandya’s delivery by Jadeja in the deep.

Title-holders India, who thrashed Pakistan by 124 runs in their opening group match, were unchanged from the side that hammered Bangladesh by nine wickets in Thursday´s semi-final at Birmingham´s Edgbaston.

But Pakistan made one change, with the fit-again Mohammad Amir, who missed Wednesday´s impressive eight-wicket semi-final win over previously unbeaten tournament hosts England with a back spasm, returning.

Amir replaced fellow left-arm quick Rumman Raees, who marked his one-day international debut with two wickets against England.

India´s lone loss so far in this tournament, featuring the world´s top eight ODI nations, was at The Oval when they suffered a surprise seven-wicket defeat by Sri Lanka on June 8.