Chinese citizen shot dead in Laos

Chinese Embassy in Laos issued a safety warning after a Chinese citizen was shot dead in Lao’s central Xaysomboun province.

According to the embassy, a Chinese citizen was shot dead by unidentified persons in Xaysomboun province, some 130 km northeast of Lao capital Vientiane.

The Lao side is currently investigating the incident, the embassy said.

The Chinese embassy has asked the Lao side to break the case as soon as possible, punish the assailants while taking effective measures to ensure safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in Laos.

In its safety warning, the embassy reminds Chinese citizens and institutions in Laos to further improve safety awareness and strengthen security precautions. In case of emergency, Chinese citizens should immediately report to Lao police, and contact the Chinese embassy and consulate in Laos, it said.

Previously on March 1, 2016, a Chinese company in the northern Luang Prabang province was attacked by an unidentified armed group, leaving one Chinese citizen dead and three others injured.

On Jan. 24, 2016, an attack by an unidentified group in Xaysomboun province killed two Chinese people and injured one.

The safety warning by Chinese Embassy in Laos is effective for six months until Dec. 18, 2017.