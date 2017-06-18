Terror attacks from Afghan side of border repelled in Kurram, Mohmand agencies’

PESHAWAR: Two major attacks by terrorists from the Afghan side bordering Kurram and Mohmand agencies of Fata were repulsed in the last two day, the Frontier Corps said in a statement.

Official sources said four attackers were killed in the first attack in which Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants targeted the Bezo post of the Thall Scouts on the Afghan border with Kurram. The four killed included a top commander from the TTP’s Saifullah group.

The second attack took place on the border with Mohmand Agency, after reports of skirmishes there were reported in the wee hours of Saturday. The troops fired back and repelled the assault. 5 soldiers killed as militants attack check posts in Mohmand Agency

The number of attackers was not immediately known, but the FC said the terrorists had faced heavy losses.

Meanwhile, Jamaatul Ahrar, a TTP splinter group, claimed responsibility for the attack in Mohmand in an email sent to the media by spokesperson Asad Mansoor.

The Pak-Afghan border has been a point of contention between the two countries. Pakistani authorities have often said there were safe havens of terrorist groups across the border in Afghanistan that carried out attacks in Pakistan.

The border management system to control such attacks has also been set up on a priority basis over a stretch of 100 kilometres near Mohmand and Bajaur agencies.