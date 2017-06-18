Leaders are held accountable in democracy: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said that leaders are always held accountable in a democracy and with the Sharif family appearing before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), it does not mean they are being victimised.

Critisising the premier, he asked how are they being victimised if they have become billionaires.

“Nawaz Sharif has 12 corruption cases pending against him while Shehbaz Sharif is also implicated in a case,” alleged Imran while speaking to the media in Islamabad.

Reiterating his earlier stance, the PTI chairman assured the apex court and the JIT that the entire nation stands with them and the masses are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the investigation.

“They are making a fool out of the Pakistani nation,” said Imran.

He said the ruling family had a single factory when they came to power during Zia’s era and claimed they now have 30 factories.

“Ishaq Dar has already revealed everything and given all the information to the magistrate during his testimony,” said Imran and asked why the first family is repeatedly changing its statements.

The statement by the PTI leader follows an appearance by Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif in front of the JIT.

Shehbaz Sharif is the fourth member of the Sharif family to appear before the JIT.

The Punjab chief minister stressed before the media that this was not the first time the Sharif family was being held accountable.

The JIT is probing the global money trail of the Sharif family in light of the Supreme Court’s April 20 judgment in the Panama Papers case.