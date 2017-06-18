JIT denies writing to Supreme Court regarding Qatar visit

ISLAMABAD: The Panama Papers Joint Investigation Team has not written any letter yet to the Supreme Court regarding their visit to Qatar.

The sources privy to the matter told media the information of the JIT going to Doha — to record statements of Qatar Prince Hamad Bin Jasim Bin Jaber al Thani — was based on assumptions.

The Qatari prince wrote to the JIT, stating he would not visit Pakistan for the probe but would provide all the information regarding his business with the Sharif family if the team members met him in Doha.

The letter by the Qatari prince was delivered to the JIT. It was first delivered to the Pakistani embassy in Doha and then to the Foreign Office from where it was transported to the JIT headquarters at the Federal Judicial Academy, sources had said.

But it was uncertain what the Qatari prince’s letter stated, sources media, as the JIT has denied writing any such letter to the apex court.

The letter was sent in response to the one JIT wrote to the Al-Thani family giving them three options to record their statements. The first option mentioned stated two JIT members could leave for Qatar to record their statements in relation to the probe.

The second option was for the royal family to send a written response to aid the investigation.

According to the third option, a statement by the Qatari family via video link could also be recorded with the JIT.