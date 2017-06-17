Terror cant be defeated by diverting blame, ignoring onus: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that terrorism cannot be defeated by closing eyes from one’s own responsibilities and resorting to throwing blames outside as being done by few players in the region.

He was addressing participants of National Security and War Course at National Defence University Islamabad.

Highlighting internal and external challenges to national security, COAS said that the full spectrum of threat demands comprehensive national response and Army is fully engaged in enabling that response in coordination with other institutions of the state.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS said that terrorism has no religion, sect or ethnicity. Pakistan has fought against this menace indiscriminately and shall root it out through ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

He said that Pakistan Army is committed to defence and security of the country and shall continue to perform with support of the people of Pakistan.

Earlier, on arrival at NDU, COAS was received by President NDU Lieutenant General Rizwan Akhtar.