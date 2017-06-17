Salman Khan remarks get support from BJP, Congress

NEW DELHI: Representatives from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress supported Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s anti- warmongering views, saying the superstar voiced the collective opinion of all Indians.

It should be mentioned here that the Dabangg Khan said on one of promotional event of his upcoming film, Tubelight, “Those people who order war, they should be given guns and made to fight. Within a day all conflicts will get over as their legs will start shaking.”

Talking to local Indian media, BJP leader Shaina NC agreed with Khan and said that war is never a solution.

“However, any decision related to this is for the Centre and the administration to take; it is not for us to comment upon. However, we must stand in solidarity with our armed forces,” she added.

The same line was toed by Congress leader Hidayathulla who called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support peace talks with Pakistan, as the current confrontational strategy being pursued by Modi government can be detrimental.

“All Indians bat for peace between the two countries. Right now, China and Pakistan are trying to get Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar under their fold. This can be detrimental for India. The Centre should not express enmity at this point; they should resume the peace talks that had been carried out earlier,” he said.

In his upcoming film ‘Tubelight’, the superstar is shown as experiencing the turmoil of emotions that one goes through after being separated by a loved one as a result of war.

Based on the emotions, the actor expressed his opinion on warmongering and said, “In war, the armies of both sides lose their lives.”

He added, “The families are without their sons or their fathers. They have to live their whole lives without them. Those people who order war, they should be given guns and made to fight. Within a day, all conflicts will get over as their legs will start shaking.”

Directed by Kabir Khan, the flick is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war and narrates the story of two brothers who were separated by the war, after one of them joins the Indian Army to fight the Chinese and gets captured by their Army.

With a star cast of Sohail Khan, Zhu Zhu and Om Puri, the movie has been scheduled to be screened on June 23.