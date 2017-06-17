Nawaz lied to Supreme Court, NA over Qatari letter, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan claimed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had lied over the Qatari prince’s letter to the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) and National Assembly (NA).

“Had the Qatari letter been true there would have been at least a banking transaction. When Nawaz Sharif addressed the assembly, there was no mention of the Qatari prince – but the name was suddenly mentioned in the Supreme Court,” said the PTI chief while addressing a press conference to announce the inclusion of former PPP leader Imtiaz Safdar Warraich.

Imran claimed that the prime minister had started from a single factory and later expanded to 30 factories while remaining in power.

“This is corruption,” said the PTI chairman.

“Nawaz Sharif is accused of corruption, money laundering, concealment of assets and tax evasion.”

The PTI chairman reiterated his earlier demand from the premier and said Nawaz must disclose his source of income from which he bought the London flats.

“The ruling party is making the JIT controversial as they have failed to manage and bribe it,” said Imran.

Khan also said that in case the government would not follow the Supreme Court`s decision in true letter and spirit, he will bring the masses on the streets.

“The Pakistani nation stands with the Supreme Court and the JIT.”

The PTI Chairman again reiterated that the Supreme Court should order the prime minister’s resignation until the conclusion of the JIT probe.