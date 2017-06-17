‘Large cache of weapons recovered from N. Waziristan’

Latest update June 17th, 2017 12:45 AM
Jun 17, 2017
Security forces seized a large quantity of weapons and ammunition from vilages in Datta Khel tehsil in North Waziristan Agency, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Recovered weapons included 12.7mm heavy machine guns, sub-machine guns, missile launchers, RPG-7 rocket launchers and ammunition of various calibres.
Security forces also recovered 107mm rockets and improvised explosive devices with detonators, added the statement by the military’s media wing.
