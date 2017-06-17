China-Pakistan Study Center opened in Islamabad

Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz inaugurated the China-Pakistan Study Center (CPSC) in Islamabad to produce high quality studies.

Aziz said think tanks in Pakistan must be linked with their counterparts in China to enhance people-to-people cooperation and exchange of knowledge.

He said that the think tanks are the nerve centers for projects research and scholarly exchange, and highlighted the role of think tanks and research institutes in providing vision, guidelines and knowledge creation on bilateral ties.

“Pakistan and China enjoy brotherly ties, and history bears testimony to their valued friendship that has been supported by successive governments in both China and Pakistan.”

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong remarked that with this initiative, the level of interest in China studies in Pakistan has reached a brand new level.

He pledged that the Chinese Embassy will continue to extend its support for the study center for furthering China-Pakistan friendship.

Khalid Mahmood, chairman of Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, said in his welcome remarks that the inauguration of CPSC at the institute symbolizes the ever-green friendship between the two countries.

He said CPSC, as an integral part of the institute, will also conduct efforts in this background. The center will endeavor to provide research-based inputs on various facets of Pakistan-China friendship which has consistently contributed to the peace and stability in South Asia, said the chairman.