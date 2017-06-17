Bilawal likens PM Nawaz to a ‘monarch’

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Nawaz Sharif has staged a new drama every day and likened the premier to a “monarch against whom no one could dare speak”.

“It matters not even if Nawaz Sharif denigrates institutions on a daily basis. He had the Supreme Court attacked, but did not appear before it. Yet he stood before Grade 20 officers in the (Panama case) joint investigation team” the PPP chairman said, while addressing party workers in Peshawar.

Bilawal alleged that “Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan both are made by the establishment, and have the same mindset”.

Regretting prevailing outages in Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said if people protest against it then the government labels them as pilferers. “Mian Sahib! It’s not the people who are thieves; it’s you and your theft has been identified.

“You were not held accountable in 1972, but it is going to be held now,” the PPP chairman added.

He further lamented that provinces were not being given their share under the NFC award.

Commenting on situation in KP, Bilawal said the people here bore the brunt (of terrorism) and rendered numerous sacrifices.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial administration, he said the (KP government) and Imran Khan have been boasting of social justice and a ‘change’ in the province, but that is only limited to Twitter.

The PPP chairman said Imran Khan’s claims were propaganda, similar to Premier Sharif’s boasts of development.