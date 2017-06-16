Public security ministry sends team to investigate kindergarten blast

A working team led by Huang Ming, deputy minister of public security, has been sent to east China’s Jiangsu Province to investigate an explosion near a kindergarten in the province’s Fengxian County.

At least seven people have died and 66 were injured after the blast, which occurred around 4:50 p.m. at the gate of the kindergarten, as the children were leaving.

Minister of Public Security Guo Shengkun has ordered a full-scale effort to rescue the injured and prompt investigation into the cause of the blast.

He also demanded enhanced checks of possible risks at densely populated venues.