Public security ministry sends team to investigate kindergarten blast

Latest update June 16th, 2017 12:40 AM
Jun 16, 2017 China Update with CRI 0
A working team led by Huang Ming, deputy minister of public security, has been sent to east China’s Jiangsu Province to investigate an explosion near a kindergarten in the province’s Fengxian County.
At least seven people have died and 66 were injured after the blast, which occurred around 4:50 p.m. at the gate of the kindergarten, as the children were leaving.
Minister of Public Security Guo Shengkun has ordered a full-scale effort to rescue the injured and prompt investigation into the cause of the blast.
He also demanded enhanced checks of possible risks at densely populated venues.
May 20, 2017 0
May 04, 2017 0
Apr 14, 2017 0
Jun 16, 2017 0
Jun 16, 2017 0
Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily