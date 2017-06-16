3 cops martyred as militants open fire on police van in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: At least three police officials lost their lives when unidentified assailants opened fire on their vehicle in Peshawar’s Chamkani area evening, police said.

The police personnel were on a routine patrol after iftar when three gunmen riding a motorcycle targeted the police van, Superintendent of Police (SP) rural Furqan Bilal said.

As a result of the firing, constables Umer Hayat, Shahid and Intikhab Alam laid down their lives while head constable Sheraz sustained injuries.

The police party, which belonged to Waheedabad police post, retaliated to the assailants’ firing, shooting dead one of the three militants. The other two gunmen managed to flee the scene, SP Bilal said.