Latest update June 16th, 2017 12:40 AM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

3 cops martyred as militants open fire on police van in Peshawar

Jun 16, 2017 Top Stories 0

PESHAWAR: At least three police officials lost their lives when unidentified assailants opened fire on their vehicle in Peshawar’s Chamkani area evening, police said.

The police personnel were on a routine patrol after iftar when three gunmen riding a motorcycle targeted the police van, Superintendent of Police (SP) rural Furqan Bilal said.

As a result of the firing, constables Umer Hayat, Shahid and Intikhab Alam laid down their lives while head constable Sheraz sustained injuries.

The police party, which belonged to Waheedabad police post, retaliated to the assailants’ firing, shooting dead one of the three militants. The other two gunmen managed to flee the scene, SP Bilal said.

Public security ministry sends team to investigate kindergarten blast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pak-China News Exchange Section

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Subscribe free to Latest News

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily