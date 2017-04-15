Sartaj shares detailed timeline of Kulbhushan’s trial

ISLAMABAD: The details of the terrorist activities conducted by serving Indian Naval Commander Kulbhushan Jhadav and the timeline of his trial, were disclosed by Sartaz Aziz on Friday.

As per the press release, Kulbhushan Jhadav was a serving Indian Naval Commander and working for Indian intelligence agency RAW who was arrested from Balochistan after he had crossed over into Pakistan illegally from the Saravan border in Iran. He was apprehended on March 3, 2016.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stated that Jhadav possessed an Indian passport when he was arrested and was serving as an Indian Navy Commander who was due to retire in 2022. His passport had been issued by the Indian government on May 12, 2015 and was valid till May 11, 2024.

Kulbhushan Jhadav was tried under the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under section 59 of Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 and Section 3 of Official Secret Act of 1923. He was provided with a legal counsel and it was infront of the Magistrate and the Court that he confessed to his criminal activities.

As per the press release, these were the main terrorist activities that Kulbhushan Jhadav was involved in:-

He sponsored and directed IEDs and Grenade Attacks in Gawadar and Turbat.

Directed attacks on the Radar station and civilian boats in the sea, opposite Jiwani Port.

Funded subversive secessionist and terrorist elements through Hawala/Hundi for subverting the Pakistani youth against the country, especially in Balochistan.

Sponsored explosions of gas pipelines and electric pylons in Sibi and Sui areas in Balochistan.

Sponsored IED explosions in Quetta in 2015, causing massive damage to life and property.

Sponsored attack on Hazaras in Quetta and Shia Zaireen enroute to and back from Iran.

Abetted attacks through anti-state elements against LEAs/FC and FWO in areas of Turbat, Punjgur, Gawadar, Pasni and Jiwani during 2014-15, killing and injuring many civilians and soldiers.

Four proceedings against Jhadav were conducted from September 2016 to February 2017. All legal requirements were fulfilled regarding his trial and he was also allowed the freedom to question witnesses.

Confessional Video statement of Kulbushan Jhadav, the active RAW operative – 25 March 2016

Initial FIR in CTD Quetta – 8 April 2016

Initial interrogation – 2 May 2016

Detailed interrogation – 22 may 2016

Joint Investigation Team constituted on 12 July 2016

Confessional statement under Section 164 CrPC – 22 July 2016

Recording of summary of evidence – 24 September 2016

1st proceeding – 21 September 2016

2nd proceeding – 19 October 2016

3rd proceeding – 29 November 2016

4th proceeding – 12 February 2017

Death sentence endorsed on 10 April 2017

These are the options that the Indian Navy Commander has at his disposal:-

He has the right to appeal within 40 days to an Appellate Court.

He may lodge a mercy petition to the COAS within 60 days of the decision by the appellate court.

He may lodge a mercy petition to the President of Pakistan within 90 days after the decision of COAS on the mercy petition.

The press release concluded by urging India to act responsibly and not promote people to people hostilities between the two states.

“We expect India to behave responsibly and refrain from issuing statements that will further aggravate people to people hostility. More active diplomacy is therefore needed to arrest the growing crises in India-Pakistan relations before it becomes even more serious.”