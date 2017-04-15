PM hails China’s commitment to CPEC

— Pak-China have very bright future, says Jiang Jianguo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says there is historic opportunity for countries of the region to address apprehensions of neighbours, practice non-interference, build confidence and use all instruments of diplomacy to resolve conflicts peacefully. He was speaking at the launching ceremony of Urdu edition of book “The Governance of China” by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Islamabad. The Prime Minister said in this regard multilateral institutions especially the United Nations need to play a more proactive role to eliminate poverty and empower people. He said Pakistan and China enjoy special and strategic partnership.

Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan and China are iron brothers and the relations between the two countries are raised to an even higher level of “All –Weather Cooperative Strategic Partnership. He said China’s progress in last three decades is a model for developing countries.

Addressing the ceremony, Director Information Office of the State Council of China Jiang Jianguo said the future of Pakistan and China is joint and bright. He said President Xi Jinping gave vision of shared prosperity to the nations and China wants to include other countries in the process. The ceremony is being attended by cabinet members, members of parliament and diplomats.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan deeply appreciates China’s commitment to the realization of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is a flagship project of China’s One Belt-One Road initiative.

He said this while talking to Director of State Council Information Office of China Jiang Jianguo, who called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Director of State Council Information Office of China and congratulated him on publishing the Urdu version of President Xi’s book “The Governance of China” in Pakistan.

Mr. Jiang Jianguo thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit to Pakistan.