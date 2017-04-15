KP CM orders to launch judicial inquiry into Mardan incident

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak has said that a judicial inquiry will be launched into the Mardan lynching incident in which a university student lost his life.

Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University’s Mass Communication department, was lynched by an enraged mob over blasphemy allegations at campus premises on Thursday.

Speaking to the media here today, Khattak said people cannot be allowed to take the law into their own hands, adding that this was a sensitive and important matter.

“I spoke to the Inspector-General last night and this morning as well. He is sending a report. When the report is prepared, we plan on launching a judicial inquiry because this is a very important and sensitive matter,” he told reporters.

Khattak said the police are not allowed inside the gates of the university, and that they arrived after they were called by the varsity administration.

But, he added, the entire incident happened within 10 to 15 minutes.

‘Injustice and barbarity’

Earlier speaking to lawmakers in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Khattak said nobody had the right to take the law into their own hands.

“I have been in contact with the police, and according to reports so far, nothing has emerged until now to suggest that he [Mashal Khan] committed blasphemy. We have taken out the student’s mobile record, and it does not show any text or any such thing,” he said.

He said that the inquiry was underway and that he “cannot claim any anti-religion act took place until we have something solid”.

“This could be malice at somebody’s part or an attempt by an individual to provoke the mob to attack,” he said.

“This is a huge injustice. I think this is barbarity. If our young generation starts committing murder when provoked, then I think our country will stray further towards the wrong path,” the chief minister said while addressing the provincial assembly.

“A proper inquiry should be carried out and deserving punishment be given so that so that nobody can take such a step in the future. We should move forward by making this an example,” he urged.