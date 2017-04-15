Indian HC summoned to FO

ISLAMABAD: Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale was summoned at Pakistan Foreign Office on Friday. He met with the Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Gautam Bambawale arrived at the Foreign Office after being summoned by the authorities. The Indian High Commissioner met with Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.

Both officials discussed various issues of mutual interest between India and Pakistan. Gautam Bambawale was asked about the Indian aggression on the Line of Control apart from the brutality of Indian forces in held Kashmir during Srinagar elections, martyring several innocent lives.

Moreover, the larger part of the conversation comprised of the Indian reaction over the verdict of death sentence for RAW spy Kulbhushan Jadav spreading terrorism in Pakistan. The Indian High Commissioner was also asked about the abduction of Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Habib Tahir in Nepal.

The Indian High Commissioner said that he was unaware of the abduction of retired colonel in Nepal while requested the Pakistani authorities to grant access to the convicted spy Kulbhushan Jadav.