Chinese airline to suspend flights from Beijing to Pyongyang

China’s flag carrier, Air China, will suspend flights from China’s capital Beijing to North Korea’s capital Pyongyang starting from April 17, according to China Central Television (CCTV).

The last flight heading for Pyongyang departed on Friday, April 14.

Air China is the only Chinese airline which offers flights to Pyongyang apart from North Korean carrier Air Koryo. Air China began the flights in early 2008.

Airline officials have not provided an explanation for the service suspension.

Air China has also not said when, or if, flights will resume, reports CCTV. – CRI