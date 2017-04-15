Latest update April 15th, 2017 12:07 AM

Afghan ambassador calls on Army chief

Apr 15, 2017 Top Stories 0

RAWALPINDI: Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal on Friday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS and Afghan ambassador discussed issues of mutual interest including the security situation on Pak-Afghan border.

Moreover, measures to improve bilateral relations and regional situation also came under discussion during the meeting.

