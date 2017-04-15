3 RAW agents busted in Rawalakot

RAWALAKOT: Police on Friday successfully busted a group of terrorists working for notorious Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). The arrested suspects confessed to involvement in several acts of terror on the directives of RAW.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Poonch Dvision Chaudhry Sajjad held presser in Rawalakot and informed media personnel that arrested terrorists were behind Abbaspur blast in September, 2016. Sajjad said RAW had assigned tasks to these three terrorists aimed at targeting Combined Military Hospitals (CMHs), CPEC projects, Chinese engineers and other sensitive facilities.

The police officer further narrated that detained terrorists had crossed Line of Control (LoC) several times to meet Indian army and RAW’s officers.

“These terrorists were in contact with Major Ranjit, Major Sultan and Subedar Sandeep”, stated Chaudhry Sajjad.

DIG Poonch disclosed that RAW offered heavy monetary reward to them for carrying out appalling acts of terrorism across Pakistan.

Apart from espionage, the arrested miscreants smuggled wine from Indian-held Kashmir to Azad Kashmir. Main accused Khalil was nabbed from Dheerkot whereas others two were arrested upon a tip off.

Police have seized pictures of sensitive facilities and other espionage stuff from their possession.

Earlier today, Pakistan summoned Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale and lodged strong protest over abduction of retired military official from Nepal and over incessant violations of ceasefire truce.

The development comes few days after a Pakistani military court awarded death penalty to Indian RAW agent and in-service naval officer Kulbushan Jadhav on April, 10-2017. Jadhav was arrested on 3rd of March last year from Balochistan’s Mashkel through a counter intelligence operation.

The apprehended spy had confessed to espionage and terror activities aimed at destabilizing peace situation in Karachi and Balochistan.