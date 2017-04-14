Six quality officials probed over subway cables

Six quality officials in northwest China are being investigated over alleged negligence of duty following the discovery of substandard subway cables.

Prosecutors have started an investigation into inspection officers Li Jun, He Junlong and four others with the Xi’an Quality and Technology Supervision Administration over suspected negligence of duty, said the municipal discipline inspection authorities of Xi’an, capital of Shaanxi Province.

A story posted on the Internet claimed subway Line 3 in Xi’an used substandard cables and had safety risks.

Official investigation confirmed the use of problematic cables. Twelve officials, including the six mentioned above, were initially put under investigation.

The city government will replace all the substandard cable.

A local court has frozen the assets of the company which supplied the cables. – CRI