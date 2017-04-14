RAW man confessed of spreading terrorism in Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan says Kulbushan Jhadav episode is an irrefutable proof of Indian state’s involvement in terrorism, subversion and terror financing.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said RAW agent Kulbushan was arrested red-handed, he identified himself and made repeated confessions about his involvement in terrorist and anti-State activities in Pakistan.

The spokesperson said arrest of four terrorists by Sindh Rangers yesterday is also a case in point of Indian involvement in Pakistan.

Asked to comment on Indian External Affairs Minister’s reaction to award of capital punishment to RAW agent, the spokesperson said India stands exposed as far as its state sponsored terrorism in Pakistan is concerned.

He asserted that the role of foreign intelligence agencies in the disappearance of retired Lt Col Habib Zahir cannot be ruled out.

The former Pakistan Army officer mysteriously went missing in Nepal earlier this month.

Zakaria told that the Pakistani government is in touch with Nepal government in this regard.

He strongly condemned the martyrdom of 14 Kashmirs and injuries to 250 others by Indian forces during the past one week. He called upon the international community to help stop bloodshed in Occupied Kashmir.