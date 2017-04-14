No compromise on Kulbushan issue, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 201st Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The forum was briefed on Indian RAW agent Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav and concluded that no compromise would be made on such anti-state activities.

National security environment, recent developments in the region, progress of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and provision to support the ongoing National Housing and Population Census were also reviewed by the forum.

COAS appreciated formations, intelligence agencies and Law Enforcement Agencies for successful execution of operations.