Nepalese police confirms DM Report findings

— Pakistani Ex Col likely to be taken to India

KATHMANDU: Nepalese police has officially stated that abducted Pakistani Former Army Officer was received by an Indian national at Lumbini Airport and it is suspected that he has been abducted and shifted to India.

“We can confirm that Col Habib reached Bhairahawa airport from Kathmandu and, according to the CCTV footage, he disembarked from the plane with his hand luggage and a backpack,” says Nepali police in official statement to international media. “He was received by an Indian man with whom he spoke a few words and then both of them left.”

This development has very conveniently confirmed The Daily Mail’s report titled “India scripts its own sequel of Kulbhushan episode” published on Sunday, 9th April 2017. The Daily Mail had already confirmed that this was a move by Indian Intelligence and he has been taken to India.