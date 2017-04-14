Murad threatens to cut off gas supply from Sindh

KARACHI: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has warned the federal government and the Sui Southern Gas Company that if Sindh’s concerns over gas distribution are not addressed by the end of the week, the provincial government will cut off gas supply from Sindh to the rest of the country.

Speaking on the floor of the Sindh Assembly on Thursday, Shah threatened that in case the SSGC does not take the province’s concerns into consideration then the Sindh government would forcefully take over their offices.

“I am warning SSGC. If they don’t sign their offices are situated in Karachi. We will storm their offices. We will not let them work here. We will take over their offices, and I will do it by force. ”

The chief minister’s warning comes weeks after he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif alleging that Punjab was usurping the share of gas allocated to Sindh.

Shah said: “I spoke with the Chairman SSGC yesterday, I said to him that please take our consideration into the gas distribution agreement otherwise I have to take drastic action. I said that I will wait till 11 in the morning,” further adding,” At 11′ o clock today he sent the agreement, I checked it before coming here and even now they have taken the same clauses which are not acceptable to us.”

The chief minister said that he has told the energy department that if the federal government and SSGS doesn’t accept the demands of Sindh on the issue then he will take an action after seeking support from the treasury and opposition benches.

“Sindh produces 70% gas of the total production and ironically the province is not getting it. We are not able to test-run a 100mg powerhouse at Nooriabad because SSGC is not providing us enough gas.”

He also informed that the federal government has not yet provident 100 megawatts to the K-Electric. “KE had to put the 100mg online by April,” he informed.

The leading opposition party in the assembly, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, has given its support to the Cheif Minister on the issue.

Ready to negotiate with CM Sindh: Chairman SSGC

Chairman SSGC Miftah Ismail said that he is ready to address all concerns of CM Sindh, however, any such unilateral action will be a violation of the constitution.

While speaking to media, he said that an agreement was signed between the Sindh government and SSGC on Nooriabaad powerhouse, according to it, whenever the Sindh government will provide a bank guarantee, the company will provide them the demanded gas quota.

Earlier, the Sindh chief minister wrote a letter to the prime minister asking him to implement Article-158 of the Constitution in letter and spirit by preventing the diversion of natural gas from Sindh to “politically-selected areas”.

At a press conference last week and later during the provincial assembly session, Murad Ali Shah had said he would write to the top federal authorities including the prime minister on the constant denial of Sindh’s rights in terms of the provision of irrigation water and gas.

Speaking on a resolution at the assembly session, he had announced that he would send a requisition to the federal government for convening the next session of the Council of Common Interests on these issues.

However, in the letter, the chief minister only raised the issue of the provision of natural gas to its domestic, commercial and industrial consumers.

Copies of the letter were sent to the federal petroleum and natural resources minister and the chief ministers Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.