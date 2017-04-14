LEAs arrest 57 suspects, recover explosives in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: Police and Rangers on Thursday arrested at least 57 suspects during search operation in Hafizabad.

According to details, the raids were conducted under operation Radd-ul-Fasaad in Parmasu, Boondi and Lakhan areas.

Cases were registered against 16 Afghan nationals under foreign act.

Heavy amount of weapons and explosives were also recovered which include G3, SMGs, guns, pistols and huge number of bullets.

On the other hand, ISPR has said that FC officials carried out an operation in Gobard area, 8-kilometre far from Mand in Turbat.

Huge cache of weapons was recovered which was to be used for terrorism purpose in the city.

Tunnels with explosives, hand grenades, mobile phones and Indian-manufactured plastic containers were recovered in Upper Dir and South Waziristan.

Meanwhile in Taunsa, terrorists opened fire on security forces retaliating to which three of them were killed.