3 terrorists killed in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: At least three terrorists have been killed in an armed encounter with the personnel of security forces on Thursday.
According to police sources, security forces launched a combing operation in Dera Ghazi Khan’s locality of Ali Shah.
During the search operation, terrorists opened fire at the law-enforcers who retaliated killing three of the attackers.
Police said weapons in huge quantity were recovered from the possession of the terrorists.
