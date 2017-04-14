Latest update April 14th, 2017 12:08 AM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

3 terrorists killed in DG Khan

Apr 14, 2017 Top Stories 0

DERA GHAZI KHAN: At least three terrorists have been killed in an armed encounter with the personnel of security forces on Thursday.

According to police sources, security forces launched a combing operation in Dera Ghazi Khan’s locality of Ali Shah.

During the search operation, terrorists opened fire at the law-enforcers who retaliated killing three of the attackers.

Police said weapons in huge quantity were recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

Six quality officials probed over subway cables

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pak-China News Exchange Section

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Subscribe free to Latest News

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily