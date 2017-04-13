Premier, Army chief say won’t come under any pressure in Kulbhushan matter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday agreed not to come under any pressure with regard to the matter of Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav.

A meeting took place between the Prime Minister and the Chief Of Army Staff during which the latter took the former into confidence regarding the issue of Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav, who was handed a death sentence a couple of days ago after being tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act (PAA).

During the meeting, maters pertaining to national security also came under discussion and General Bajwa briefed the Prime Minister on operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

Nawaz Sharif hailed the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army jawans and stated that the nation would achieve its goal of cleansing the state from terrorism. Sharif also expressed satisfaction at the achievements of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

India on Tuesday had warned Pakistan that Kulbhushan Yadav’s hanging would be considered ‘premeditated murder’ by the people of India as well as the Indian state.

Commander Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016 through a Counter Intelligence Operation from Mashkel, Balochistan, for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan.