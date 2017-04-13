Man booked for rape of minor relative

Latest update April 13th, 2017 12:54 AM
Apr 13, 2017 Rape Updates from India 0
INDORE: Bhawarkuan police on Tuesday registered a case against a man for rape of his minor relative.
The girl, a resident of Himmat Nagar in Palda, reached Bhawarkuan police station along with her parents to register a complaint against the man.
The incident took place on August 24, when the girl was alone at her house. The accused identified as Golu, resident of Choudhary Park in Musakhedi reached her house and raped her. He even threatened to kill her if she narrated the incident to anyone in the family.
The girl, while speaking to police said that she was afraid of the consequences so she did not speak about it to anyone.
On Monday, she mustered courage and narrated her sordid tale to parents. Thereafter, her parents took her to the police station to register a complaint in the matter.
“A case has been registered and search is on for the accused,” said Bhawarkuan police station in-charge Shivpal Singh Kushwaha.
