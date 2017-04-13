Drug prevention programme in schools

ISLAMABAD: At a ceremony, organized by Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF) held in Serena hotel, UNODC handed over modules of Unplugged “Hum Saath Hein” drug prevention programme in schools, to KKAWF.

The Unplugged programme is a European Union drug abuse prevention initiative. The programme promotes positive and healthy behaviour generally and substance abuse prevention specifically among school children.

This comprehensive programme is developed for the students of 8 – 10th grade. In this programme teachers from the schools are trained on the Unplugged module for further cascading the training with the students of their respective schools. The transfer of knowledge to the students is in an interactive way, making learning more interesting. The students during the course of the programme are exposed to the knowledge on drugs and their ill affect on the physical and social health of the individuals and others associated to these people.

As KKAWF is planning to initiate Unplugged programme in public and private schools of Punjab and Islamabad, they asked UNODC to provide them the Unplugged modules which contains guidelines for teachers, workbook for students and quiz cards for interactive learning.

While giving the welcome address on the occasion, Mrs. Cristina von Sperling Afridi, Founder/Chairperson KKAWF stated that in two years, their foundation has achieved many benchmarks.