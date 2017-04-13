China warns India over Dalai’s visit to disputed area

China on Wednesday warned India it would take further measures to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and national security following offensive remarks made by the Dalai Lama while he was visiting a disputed zone in the east part of the China-India border area.

According to media reports, an Indian official also repeatedly made inappropriate comments regarding China and the border dispute.

These recent actions indicate that the Dalai Lama’s trip has gone beyond the so-called “religious activities” as claimed by India, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a routine press conference.

India has violated its solemn commitment on Tibet-related issues, which will have a detrimental impact on the proper resolution of territorial disputes through negotiation, Lu added.

Noting that the Dalai Lama group has totally positioned itself on the foreign side, Lu said his “disgraceful show” would not affect China’s stance on border- and Tibet-related issues, or change the fact that China’s Tibet government has been effectively exercising jurisdiction over the east part of the border area for a long time.

Border- and Tibet-related issues concern the political foundation of China-India ties, Lu said, stressing that the Indian side has made commitments on Tibet-related issues and reached consensus with China on resolving border disputes via negotiation.

China has lodged solemn representations to India, Lu said, urging India to refrain further provocations that could jeopardize border negotiations and bilateral ties. – CRI