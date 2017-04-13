Ali Zafar speaks out against VIP culture at musical events

Latest update April 13th, 2017 12:54 AM
LAHORE: Singer and actor Ali Zafar has written a letter to top educational institutions and organizers of musical concerts, urging them to help fight the VIP culture.
Talking to reporters on Wednesday, he said that arranging sofa sets and special chairs in front of stage create a divide between the artist and general public.
He said all VIPs and general public should sit together in musical functions without any distinction, as this will bring a positive change in the society.
“By taking small steps, the gap between singers and a common man could be eliminated,” he said.
Apr 02, 2017 0
Feb 24, 2017 0
Apr 13, 2017 0
Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily