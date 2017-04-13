Latest update April 13th, 2017 12:54 AM

Ali Zafar speaks out against VIP culture at musical events

LAHORE: Singer and actor Ali Zafar has written a letter to top educational institutions and organizers of musical concerts, urging them to help fight the VIP culture.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, he said that arranging sofa sets and special chairs in front of stage create a divide between the artist and general public.

He said all VIPs and general public should sit together in musical functions without any distinction, as this will bring a positive change in the society.

“By taking small steps, the gap between singers and a common man could be eliminated,” he said.

