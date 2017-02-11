Spy pigeon escapes from Indian police custody

NEW DELHI: A suspected spy pigeon managed to escape from custody due to the negligence of the police in Srivijaynagar segment in Sriganganagar district, Punjab, reported Indian media.

The pigeon had infiltrated India from across the international border.

Police say that the pigeon escaped when the head constable opened the cage out of curiosity.

However; it was nabbed after a hectic effort of two hours.

The suspected pigeon carries a tag with “5547 Janbaz Khan” and a phone number.

Indian officials have many times arrested birds for suspected spying links in the past.