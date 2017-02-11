Latest update February 11th, 2017 1:20 AM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

Spy pigeon escapes from Indian police custody

Feb 11, 2017 Top Stories 0

NEW DELHI: A suspected spy pigeon managed to escape from custody due to the negligence of the police in Srivijaynagar segment in Sriganganagar district, Punjab, reported Indian media.

The pigeon had infiltrated India from across the international border.

Police say that the pigeon escaped when the head constable opened the cage out of curiosity.

However; it was nabbed after a hectic effort of two hours.

The suspected pigeon carries a tag with “5547 Janbaz Khan” and a phone number.

Indian officials have many times arrested birds for suspected spying links in the past.

Have dumped policies of MQM London, says Sabzwari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily