Saad calls PTI chief a burden on democracy

SWABI: Federal Minister for Railways Minister Saad Rafique on Friday said that PTI leader Imran Khan was a burden on democracy due to his child politicis.

He was addressing a PML-N workers’ convention, which was addressed among others by federal minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Advisor to Prime Minister Ameer Muqam and office bearers of PML-N district Swabi.

On the occasion, hundreds of families of well noted local figures of Swabi announced joining of PML-N by quieting their previous affiliation.

Saad Rafique said that Imran Khan was hell bent upon destroying the democratic set up through his childish politics, adding the days are gone when politics of agitation and confrontation was rampant in the country as the now those people would progress who have solid agenda of services to masses.

He said people would not become or support any move that could lead to derailment of democracy in the country as all political entities are on united for strengthening of democracy.

He advised Imran Khan to save his politics from being ruined by himself through his negative politicking by demonstration maturity in democracy.

The federal minister in his hard hitting speech questioned the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa whether the dance and musical during the rallies was the culture of traditionally rich province.

He also asked KP people to ascertain from Imran Khan that how many projects were initiated by his provincial government.