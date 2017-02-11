PCB suspends Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif from PSL

DUBAI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have provisionally suspended two players under its anti-corruption code as part of an ongoing investigation into an international syndicate which is believed to be attempting to corrupt the Pakistan Super League which started in Dubai yesterday.

“Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were suspended and the rigorous and wide-ranging investigation by the PCB supported by the ICC will continue as part of collective efforts to protect the integrity of the sport,” the board said in a statement.

Najam Sethi, Chairman of the PSL said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on the specifics of the case, however this investigation is a clear demonstration of our determination to drive corruption out of our sports. We will not tolerate any form of corrupt activity and as this investigation proceeds we will not hesitate to take further decisive action as appropriate.

“The investigation of the PCB anti-corruption unit backed by the ICC ACU has been effectively in dealing with this case to date and we will continue to work in the closest collaboration as the investigation proceeds. We are all absolutely committed to relentlessly pursuing anyone who would seek to damage the integrity of our sports.”

Meanwhile, PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan also commented on the development and said that it is the player’s duty to inform the authorities regarding any suspicious approach.

“I must remind all the players of their responsibilities in the fight against corruption,” he said. “They must understand that if they even think they may have been the subject of a suspicious approach, it is their obligation under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code to report it to the authorities.

“Under no circumstances will the PCB condone actions of a few individuals to bring disrepute to the game of cricket or taint the image of Pakistan.”

Pakistan cricket has been rocked by fixing scandals over the past several years.

Former captain Salim Malik and Ataur Rehman were banned for life after an investigation in 2000.

Malik was punished for offering Australian trio Shane Warne, Tim May and Mark Waugh a bribe to underperform during their visit to Pakistan in 1995.

In 2010 then Test captain Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif were banned for five years for spot-fixing while leg-spinner Danish Kaneria was banned for life in a spot-fixing case in 2012.