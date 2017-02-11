Latest update February 11th, 2017 1:20 AM

One-China policy backed by Trump in Xi call

US commitment to the One China policy has been underlined by President Donald Trump, during a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

The two leaders held a lengthy telephone conversation, which was described by the White House in a statement as cordial.

In their first direct talks since the US president’s inauguration in January, Trump reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the One-China policy, and said that he attached great importance to high-level exchanges between the two sides.

During the conversation, the Chinese leader also said he appreciated the US government’s adherence to the One-China principle, noting that it was the political basis for bilateral relations.

Both leaders extended invitations to meet in their respective countries.

Xi Jinping also thanked Donald Trump for his Lantern Festival Greetings and praised his comments on the need for “constructive relations” between the two sides.

In an earlier letter, the US president extended his greetings for the Year of the Rooster to the Chinese leader and the people of China.

Both President Trump and President Xi said they looked forward to further talks with successful outcomes. – CRI

