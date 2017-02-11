Have dumped policies of MQM London, says Sabzwari

KARACHI: Member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s coordination committee, Faisal Sabzwari has said on Friday that he did not just part ways with MQM London but has abandoned its policies as well.

While talking to the media, he said that MQM Pakistan denies the accusation if statement of Inspector General of Sindh Police over target killings hints at the political organisation.

He alleged the police of sheltering target killers in the past when he said that criminals of Lyari used to roam around in police vans.

He demanded the law enforcement agencies and the provincial government to hold such miscreant elements accountable.

Sabzwari criticised Imran Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf by saying that he pays visit to Karachi once a year or once every two years and gives statements that disturb the political situation as well as the political parties.

He accused the Government of Sindh of being partial by saying that Pakistan People’s Party does not construct better roads in Karachi because it does not get votes here in elections.