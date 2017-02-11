5.2 Magnitude earthquake hits Northern Areas

SWAT: Tremors of mild earthquake jolted Northern Areas of Pakistan Friday morning.

According to reports, areas where jolts were felt include Swat, Malakand Agency, Bajaur Agency, Parachinar, Fata and other suburban areas.

According to seismological center, magnitude of the tremor measured 5.2 at the Richter scale at a depth of 80 kilometers. The epicenter was located in the mountainous area of Hindukush Range in Afghanistan region.

The tremors triggered panic among the people who burst into a rush outside of their houses; however, no report regarding any loss of life or property has so far been received.