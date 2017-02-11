Latest update February 11th, 2017 1:20 AM

1 killed, 4 injured in IED blast in Bajaur Agency

Feb 11, 2017

BAJAUR AGENCY: At least one person was killed and four injured in an explosion in Arang tehsil of Bajaur Agency Friday morning, according to sources in the Levies force.

The injured persons have been taken to District Headquarters Hospital Timergara. According to the Levies Forces the bomb was planted on a roadside in the area. The bomb was detonated through a remote control device.

The vehicle was carrying students to a private school when the explosion took place.

The security forces and political administration officials have cordoned off the area.

