Two injured in chemical plant explosion in Anhui

Feb 09, 2017 China Update with CRI 0

Two people were slightly injured in a boiler explosion at a chemical plant in Tongling City of east China’s Anhui Province on Wednesday night, local authorities said.

The two suffered minor cut from glass fragments and were sent to hospital for treatment.

The accident happened at around 10:50 p.m. in a suburb area, according to Tongling’s fire department. The fire had been bought under control.

Video footage on microblog Sina Weibo showed huge fire, and heavy smoke billowed into the sky.

Preliminary investigation showed the explosion was caused by fuel oil burning, and no dangerous chemical products were involved, said Zou He, director of the public security bureau of Tongling. – CRI

