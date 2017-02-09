Trump to work with Xi on ‘constructive relationship’ with China

US President Donald Trump said in a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping that he looks forward to working with Xi to “develop a constructive relationship that benefits both the United States and China”.

According to a White House statement on Wednesday night, Trump has sent a message to Xi, wishing the Chinese people a happy Lantern Festival, which marks the last day of the Chinese New Year holiday, as well as a prosperous Year of the Rooster.

Trump also thanked Xi for his congratulatory message on the occasion of Trump’s inauguration last month. – CRI