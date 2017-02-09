Those who work hard, inaugurate projects, says Premier

SHEIKHUPURA: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited the Bhikki Power Plant on Wednesday where he congratulated the Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif over the project.

Speaking at a ceremony held on the occasion he said that 84 percent of the power plant had been completed, adding that the project was completed at a cost lower than the tariff.

In a jibe at his opponents he said, “Those who work hard, inaugurate projects.”

He said that Gwadar was being connected to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province via Quetta. The PM announced that the Haveli Bahadur Shah project will be completed soon.

The Prime Minister said that the Karachi Circular Railway was being included in the China Pakistan Economic Project.

Praising Pakistan’s economy he said that the Pakistan Stock Exchange was on first place in Asia, while fifth in the world.

He said that efforts to eradicate terrorism from the country were bearing fruit and the world was acknowledging it.