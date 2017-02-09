Latest update February 9th, 2017 12:07 AM

Indian firing at LoC called potential threat to regional stability

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday chaired the 199th Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forum reviewed security environment and challenges.

The conference viewed continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by India along Line of Control/Working boundary as potential threat to regional stability.

The forum also condemned recent terrorist incidents in Afghanistan and expressed solidarity with Afghan people and their security forces in defeating terrorism.

The forum expressed satisfaction on progress of counter-terrorism/intelligence-based operations.

The COAS directed that these operations to continue till achievement of desired end state.

