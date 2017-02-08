Latest update February 8th, 2017 12:02 PM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

Pak, Romania to expand coop in economy, trade, investments

Feb 08, 2017 Metro 0

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi has underscored the need for enhanced efforts to add greater content, especially in the economic and trade fields between Pakistan and Romania.
He was talking to the newly appointed Ambassador of Romania, H.E. Mr. Nicolae Goia, who paid his first courtesy call on the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tuesday.
While expressing satisfaction on the overall state of bilateral relations, the SAPM briefed the Romanian Ambassador on Pakistan’s gains in the security and counter terrorism areas, economic growth and strengthening of democratic institutions.
The Romanian Ambassador reaffirmed the importance Romania attaches to its relations with Pakistan and agreed with the shared desire of the two countries to further expand cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and investments.

Pakistan, ADB sign $325mn clean energy agreement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily