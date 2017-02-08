Pak, Romania to expand coop in economy, trade, investments

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi has underscored the need for enhanced efforts to add greater content, especially in the economic and trade fields between Pakistan and Romania.

He was talking to the newly appointed Ambassador of Romania, H.E. Mr. Nicolae Goia, who paid his first courtesy call on the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tuesday.

While expressing satisfaction on the overall state of bilateral relations, the SAPM briefed the Romanian Ambassador on Pakistan’s gains in the security and counter terrorism areas, economic growth and strengthening of democratic institutions.

The Romanian Ambassador reaffirmed the importance Romania attaches to its relations with Pakistan and agreed with the shared desire of the two countries to further expand cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and investments.