Premier, COAS inaugurate brass mill up-gradation project

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has inaugurated Brass mill up-gradation project at ordnance factories in Wah Cantonment on Monday.

The premier was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Federal Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and Federal Minister for Defence Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain among other dignitaries.

The up-gradation project has expanded capacity of the brass manufacturer from 8,000 metric tons to 24,000 metric tons.

On the occasion, the premier was briefed by officials over processing, technology and the quality of brass products being manufactured in the factory. PM Nawaz has announced two annual increments for workers of Pakistan Ordnance Factories besides 25 percent allowance.

PM Nawaz Sharif was welcomed by Chairman of Pakistan Ordnance Factories, Lieutenant General Umar Mehmood Hayat upon his arrival.