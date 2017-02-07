Pakistan, Bahrain agree on boosting bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday has underscored the importance of further expanding bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bahrain.

He was talking to Foreign Minister of Bahrain Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmad Al Khalifa who along with his high-level delegation called on him in Islamabad. The Bahraini delegation also includes members of royal family.

The foreign Minister of Bahrain conveyed the special greetings of His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He informed the Prime Minister that that the relations between both countries have been upgraded to Joint Ministerial Commission and the first session of the commission is being held in Islamabad later today in which both countries will have comprehensive discussions to expand diplomatic, economic, trade, strategic and cultural ties.

The Prime Minister welcomed the important step of Establishing the Joint Ministerial Commission and said that this sends a strong message that Pakistan values its ties with Bahrain.

He expressed the confidence that relations will continue to grow between the two countries.