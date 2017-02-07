India signs ’emergency’ arms deals worth INR 200 billion

LAHORE: India has inked deals for ammunition, fighter jets and tanks worth at least Indian Rs 200 billion since a terrorist attack on Brigade Headquarters of military in Uri Town of Baramulla District of Occupied Kashmir, an Indian media outlet reported on Monday.

Times of India reported that in the past two to three months, Indian army and air force have signed over 53 contracts mainly with France, Israel and Russia for preparedness of the army to last for at least ten days in ‘intense fighting’.

Indian air force has concluded 43 contracts worth Indian Rs 92 billion for jets including Mirage-2000s, MiG-29s and Sukoi-30MKIs, mid-air refuellers and Phalcon AWACS among others.

On the other hand, Indian government has signed at least ten contracts worth Indian Rs 58 billion for the ground troops for 125mm armour-piercing fin-stabilised discarding sabot ammunition for T-72 and T-90s tanks, Smerch rockets, anti-tank guided missiles and engines.

Meanwhile, Indian Finance Ministry announced ten percent increase in fiscal budget for defence, Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley said that the budget was increased to Indian Rs 2.74 trillion compared to that reserved for the forces in 2016-17, Indian Rs 2.49 trillion.

The report has come in after terrorists attacked Indian Brigade Headquarters in held-Kashmir in September 2016 killing over 18 soldiers and wounding several others.

Narendra Modi-government wrongly blamed Pakistan for sponsoring the terror attack like Indian authorities have been doing for past years. Pakistani government is still awaiting evidence for the allegations.

Days after the attack, Indian army claimed of crossing the Line of Control and eliminating ‘terror launch-pads’ in a surgical strike which was refuted by international bodies alongside Inter-Services Public Relations of Pakistan Army.

Subsequent relations between India and Pakistan went downhill from there. India pulled out of 19th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation which was hosted by Islamabad last year.

The summit was postponed as charter of eight-member body calls for postponement in case a member pulls out.

In the latest of the diplomatic skirmishes, India has moved to block appointment of a Pakistani diplomat as the 13 secretary general of SAARC. It was reported on January 31 that Indian authorities are moving to block Pakistan’s recommendation on ‘procedural grounds.