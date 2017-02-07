Latest update February 7th, 2017 11:31 AM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

China opposes U.S. sanctions on Iran involving Chinese firms

Feb 07, 2017 China Update with CRI 0

China has lodged representations to the United States over the latest sanctions against Iran which involve Chinese companies and individuals.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang made the remarks at a routine press briefing Monday.

The United States on Friday announced sanctions on multiple entities and individuals involved in Iran’s ballistic missile program and in providing support to a military force in Iran, including two Chinese companies and three individuals, according to reports.

“China always opposes any unilateral sanctions, especially when they harm the interests of a third party,” Lu said, adding such sanctions are “not helpful” to promoting mutual trust and solving global issues. – CRI

China association condemns revenge murder of retired judge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily