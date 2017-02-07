China opposes U.S. sanctions on Iran involving Chinese firms

China has lodged representations to the United States over the latest sanctions against Iran which involve Chinese companies and individuals.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang made the remarks at a routine press briefing Monday.

The United States on Friday announced sanctions on multiple entities and individuals involved in Iran’s ballistic missile program and in providing support to a military force in Iran, including two Chinese companies and three individuals, according to reports.

“China always opposes any unilateral sanctions, especially when they harm the interests of a third party,” Lu said, adding such sanctions are “not helpful” to promoting mutual trust and solving global issues. – CRI