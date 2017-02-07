Afghan Consulate official killed in gun attack

KARACHI: An official of Afghan Consulate was killed after his guard opened fire on him following a heated arguments.

Earlier, media reported sounds of gunshots heard from inside Afghan Consulate located in Karachi on Monday.

An official of Afghan Consulate is reported to have been killed in the gun attack. According to sources, his body has been shifted to hospital on board a Rescue ambulance.

The deceased, Mohammed Zaki was third secretary. The sources said the incident was a result of a long-standing resentment.

According to security sources, the security guard, Rahatullah, an Afghan national has been arrested. His weapon has been confiscated.

According to sources, a security guard exchanged hot words with the official and later on, he opened fire at him, leaving him dead and another wounded.

Receiving the reports, heavy contingents of police and paramilitary force rushed to the site and put a security cordon around the place situated in Karachi area of Clifton, Block-V.

An Afghan guard with a “personal grudge” shot dead a junior diplomat inside the Afghan consulate in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi on Monday, police said.

“The guard, Rehmat Ullah, opened fire on a junior diplomat Mohammad Zaki Uro, killing him on the spot and wounding another consulate official,” senior police official Azad Khan told media.

Paramilitary Rangers and a heavy police contingent surrounded the consulate immediately after the attack amid fears of a possible extremist assault.

“There was nothing of the sort and it seems the guard had some sort of personal grudge with the diplomat,” Khan said.

The guard has been arrested, he said, and an investigation launched.

The consulate is located in Karachi’s upscale Clifton neighbourhood. The missions of Indonesia, the United Kingdom and France are nearby.

Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city and a major business and industrial hub, is rife with political, sectarian and ethnic militancy.

A strategic operation in the city by security forces in recent years has brought a lull in violence, but scattered attacks still take place.